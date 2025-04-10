Jitesh Sharma attributed his ongoing renaissance as a T20 batter to the efforts put in by Royal Challengers Bengaluru mentor Dinesh Karthik who believes that the wicketkeeper can develop into a true '360' degree player. Jitesh had a lukewarm IPL 2024 for Punjab Kings, scoring just 187 runs from 14 matches at a measly average of 17 and at a reduced strike-rate of 131. But at RCB, the 31-year-old has already made handy 85 runs from four matches, and his strike-rate has touched 185, a sign of him regaining confidence. "It's been a great journey till now because in the off-season, I really worked hard with him. I think whichever shot that I am playing right now is the replica of what he used to play. He is trying to create a new player in me," said Jitesh on the eve of the match against Delhi Capitals.

Jitesh said Karthik, a former wicketkeeper batter for RCB, has a lot of trust in his abilities with the bat.

"He believes in me that I can play all around the circle — 360 angles. I am really enjoying myself in a new role. While I am playing those shots, I am very happy because I have never tried those shots and I have all the backing. The process is still on," he added.

The first thing Karthik drove into Jitesh's mind was that a lean season happens to every cricketer, and there is nothing to be disappointed about it.

"I think last year's performance was my mental thing. I was not mentally in the game at that moment. I was thinking about the future. But when I met Dinesh bhai, he told me that it's a human error. It's not rocket science," he said.

Perhaps, Jitesh was a worried man after losing his place in the Indian T20I side after the home series against Afghanistan in January 2024.

The Maharashtra man said Karthik identified some shortcomings in his batting, and began to work on it.

"He saw how I try to dominate. I don't have the craze to take out runs, but I have the craze to win the match. I like that a lot. So, I think he found out that there are some shots that I am lacking and started working on that," he said.

The signs are quite conspicuous as he made a 21-ball 33 against Gujarat Titans and an even more impactful 19-ball 40 against Mumbai Indians.

'We've upper hand over DC'

Jitesh said the Royal Challengers hold all the aces against their rivals from Delhi because his side has won some tough away matches.

"We have upper hand because we have played away games and we have won the difficult games.

"Also, the batting line-up which we have... everyone has chipped in. But in DC, I think they are relying on three players. So, it will be a good challenge," he said.

Jitesh said RCB's good run in this iteration of the IPL is a result of them playing smart cricket rather than going for a downright aggressive game.

"We are playing smart cricket and we are just going and bashing every bowler. We know everyone's strength and the team management has given us a proper role. It's like Jitesh will target certain bowlers and the others will look after some other bowlers.

"We are not trying to dominate blindly. It's not like we are drinking any magical potion. So, we are just trying to execute our plan," he detailed.

Jitesh had faced ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to competitive cricket for the first time since January, a few days back and came back an impressed man.

"I felt as if he had just come back from the ICC Champions Trophy. Bumrah is so accurate. He was properly fit and he has done proper tests. He is on the peak right now," he said.