Royal Challengers Bengaluru's celebrations of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 triumph were marred by the tragic stampede episode outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, where at least 11 people lost their lives while several others were injured. The police and authorities failed to control fans, who turned up in huge numbers just to get a glimpse of the players. However, what was shocking for many was the fact that the felicitation ceremony inside the stadium continued despite the stampede outside. Some people even criticised the franchise RCB, and Virat Kohli for the insensitive act of continuing the felicitations despite knowing that certain fans had lost their lives in the stampede.

Though Kohli later took to social media to share his condolences, the fact that the felicitation wasn't immediately ended left many infuriated. Former India cricketer Atul Wassan, however, isn't on board with the theory that Virat knew about the tragedy, yet decided to go ahead with the ceremony.

"I cannot believe in a million years that Virat Kohli knew that people were dying outside and the felicitation was going inside," Wassan said in a chat with ANI.

The former India cricketer, however, said that the RCB management and the politicians would've known about the tragic incident, but not Kohli.

"The politicians, I can believe, because they're ruthless, thick-skinned and so is the corporate, which is the RCB franchise. The franchisees don't care because they have to show the balance sheets, and they have to show revenue. They would have known maybe. It was a lack of communication. By the time Virat and the players would have got to know, they didn't have any say in it. If Virat had known, he would have immediately walked out. I cannot believe that Virat knew and this has happened," he added.

"At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted," Virat later wrote in his post on Instagram.

Former South Africa captain and ex-RCB player, AB De Villiers, also reacted to the Bengaluru stampede.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic events at the Chinnaswamy Stadium today," AB de Villiers posted on Instagram.



Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that 11 people died in the incident while 33 others were injured. CM Siddaramaiah said that the government will also provide free treatment to the injured.

