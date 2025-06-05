The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a Rs 10 lakh aid for the 11 victims who lost their lives outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's victory celebrations on Wednesday. A stampede outside the franchise's home venue saw the celebrations turn sour, as at least 11 people died while several others were injured. In the wake of the incident, the franchise hasn't just announced aid for those who lost their lives but also decided to set up an RCB Cares fund for the treatment of all those who sustained injuries during the stampede.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident.

"Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief," the post read.





The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial… pic.twitter.com/C50WID1FEI — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 5, 2025

Meanwhile, the RCB management is set to face official scrutiny over a social media post announcing a public victory parade, made just hours before a deadly stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed at least 11 people and left 47 injured.

The probe will also include senior members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), whose role in planning the felicitation ceremony is now under review by Bengaluru Police and a magisterial inquiry panel.

The stampede occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 4, during celebrations marking RCB's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title victory after an 18-year wait.