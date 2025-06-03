In the press conference with his counterpart Shreyas Iyer, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar's act has sent chills down fans' spines. As RCB face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) challenge in the pursuit of their maiden IPL title, fans are understandably nervous. As the pictures and videos of the pre-final press conference surfaced on social media, fans couldn't help but relate an act by Patidar to what Rohit Sharma did ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 final. The similarity between the two acts, hence, has RCB fans worried.

In a picture, Patidar could be seen staring at the IPL trophy in a similar manner to Rohit. Both acts took place in the pre-final press conference. India, despite being the favourites, went on to lose the final to Australia.

In the IPL 2025 final, RCB have been touted as the statistical favourites, but Punjab Kings are coming in the summit clash on the back of a morale-boosting win against the Mumbai Indians.

In the press conference, Patidar also spoke of the ambition to win the IPL trophy for Virat who has been with the franchsie since 2008.

“Virat has contributed so much over the years, winning would mean a lot, especially for him and the fans,” said Patidar.

The RCB captain also reflected on his first season as captain. While the occasion is understandably big, Patidar is keen on focusing on the game at hand.

"Expectations come naturally, especially when you're leading a team like RCB in a final, but I always focus on what's in my control and try to stay in the present. This captaincy journey has been a great learning experience for me; being around some of the best leaders and foreign players in the game has really shaped my approach.

"I've focused on creating a relaxed and secure environment, where both domestic and international players feel confident. We're not thinking too much about the stage; we're here to play our best cricket,” Patidar explained.