Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar might not be having a good run in the role at home in IPL 2025 but his leadership has impressed former India player Robin Uthappa. Continuing their poor form at home, RCB lost to Punjab Kings by 5 wickets in a rain-curtailed game. It was a poor batting effort from the side as it posted only 95 for 9 in 14 overs after getting an invitation to bat first. PBKS reached home with 11 balls to spare in the game. After the defeat, RCB captain Patidar acknowledged that their batting performance was not up to par, with wickets falling quickly and a lack of partnerships.

He attributed the decision to leave Devdutt Paddikal to the conditions favouring the bowlers. Despite the pitch, Patidar emphasised the need for the team to bat better and achieve a winning total.

He commended the bowling unit for their strong performance and the batters' intent, and recognised the need to address batting errors.

"Initially, it was sticking and two-paced, but we could have done far better as a batting unit. Partnerships are important; we have lost wickets in quick intervals, and that's a big lesson for us. We had to make that change due to certain conditions (leaving out Paddikal). The wicket wasn't that bad, it was under covers for a long time, it helped their bowlers. Credit goes to them. No matter how the wicket plays, we need to bat well and get a winning total. The bowling unit is doing pretty well; that's a big positive. The batters have played with intent; that's something pleasing. We can correct some of our mistakes in the batting unit," Patidar said in the post-match presentation.

While reacting to it, Uthappa wrote on X, "Loved how Rajat took ownership about RCB's batting. Shows great character as a leader. He has to work out how they win at home and if he does that then he'll become a front runner in captaincy conversations in Indian Cricket."

Loved how Rajat took ownership about RCB's batting. Shows great character as a leader. He has to work out how they win at home and if he does that then he'll become a front runner in captaincy conversations in Indian Cricket. — Robbie Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 19, 2025

This was RCB's third straight loss at home. The side is yet to win a game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru this season. Notably, RCB have won four of the seven matches played in IPL 2025, but all of them have come away from home. They have 8 points to their credit with a net run rate of +0.446.

(With ANI Inputs)