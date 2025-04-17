Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma registered an unwanted record after he bowled a 11-ball over during the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. It was the final over of the DC innings when Sandeep bowled four wides and a no-ball to concede 19 runs. Tristan Stubbs also slammed a four and a six to add to Sandeep's misery. The pacer had a chance to take a wicket on the final ball of the over but Maheesh Theekshana dropped a sitter as he ended with figures of 0/33.

Most balls in an over in IPL

11 balls - Mohammed Siraj vs MI Bengaluru 2023 (Over #19)

11 balls - Tushar Deshpande vs LSG Chennai 2023 (Over #4)

11 balls - Shardul Thakur vs KKR Kolkata 2025 (Over #13)

11 balls - Sandeep Sharma vs DC Delhi 2025 (Over #20)

A Mitchell Starc-inspired Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals via the super over in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.

Needing 12 runs in the super over, DC got them in four balls.

Asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals scored 188 for five.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27 balls) and Nitish Rana (51 off 28 balls) scored brisk half-centuries to lead RR's charge before a brilliant final over by Starc took the game to the super over with the visitors finishing at 188 for four in 20 overs.

RR needed nine in the last over and Starc conceded only eight to stretch the game.

Earlier, the home team well served by Abhishek Porel's 37-ball 49 at the top of the order and even though KL Rahul consumed 32 balls for his 38, skipper Axar Patel (34 off 14 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (34 not out off 18) switched to top gear to help DC go past the 185-run mark.

(With PTI inputs)