Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 14-year-old teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi interacted with Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta after their IPL 2025 match in Jaipur. PBKS qualified for the playoffs on Sunday after they beat RR and Gujarat Titans (GT) thumped Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets. Table-toppers GT's win in the second match on Sunday allowed three teams, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to enter the IPL 2025 playoffs. After the match against PBKS, RR shared a video on social media where Suryavanshi can be seen having a chat with Zinta.

"Flex levels at school: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi," RR captioned the video.

"Nice meeting you," Zinta can be heard as saying to Suryavanshi before stepping aside.

The video started with Zinta having a chat with PBKS' Shashank Singh and RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. "Come let's go say hi to him," Zinta can be heard at telling to Shashank and Jaiswal about wanting to meet the teenager.

Flex levels at school: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/IhGvZKzL3R — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 19, 2025

PBKS qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. After the match, head coach Ricky Ponting addressed the players in the dressing room lauding their resilience.

In his address, Ponting stressed how the players have adopted a simple yet effective approach since the beginning of the tournament, playing their natural game despite the situation. Expressing his happiness with the batting unit, who put 219/5 on the board for the RR to chase, Ponting specifically praised Wadhera for his brilliant performance, scoring 70 runs off just 37 balls last night.

"What you did was manage to put pressure back on them straight away. You have to do that in this format, right? You had a great partnership with Shreyas. I actually said to him at one of the timeouts that because you're so good, you can find a way to score runs, be out there in a partnership, and you ended up putting on 67 off 44 balls," Ponting said.

"Shashank, awesome again. Every time you have been confronted with something in the tournament, you have found a way to get it done," he added while praising the batter for his unbeaten knock of 59 runs.

(With IANS Inputs)