In a season filled with high hopes and significant challenges, Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid has openly expressed his disappointment following the team's recent defeat to Punjab Kings. This loss marks RR's tenth in the IPL 2025 season, positioning them ninth on the points table. Dravid highlighted issues across all departments, emphasising that the team's performance has not met expectations. Despite a promising start to the season, including a standout century by young talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi, RR has struggled to maintain consistency, particularly in death bowling and middle-order batting.

After RR's 8-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, Dravid acknowledged the team's shortcomings, stating, "There's no point just blaming the batsman. I think with the ball also, to be honest, I didn't think it was a 220 wicket, it was about a 195, 200 wicket, and we gave 20 runs extra."

“If we look at the numbers, we have probably not been good enough with the ball. Both at taking wickets and controlling runs. We are chasing 200-220 every game,” he added.

He pointed out that conceding extra runs has been a recurring issue, making it challenging for the batting unit to chase down high totals. Dravid also noted that the team has often found itself in good positions but failed to capitalise, particularly in the lower-middle order, where big shots have been lacking.

"It's been a tough one. We've got close, but we haven't been able to finish the job. It's been one of those kind of seasons where you always feel with the ball that we probably give 15-20 runs extra and then you've got yourself in some really good positions to win the games, but we haven't been able to finish the job and a little bit around that lower, lower-middle order we just haven't been able to click and get the big shots that we need,” admitted Dravid.

RR's death bowling has been a significant concern throughout the season. In matches against Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, the team conceded over 70 runs in the final five overs, highlighting the need for better execution in the closing stages of the game. Dravid emphasised that while the plans have been sound, the execution has fallen short, leading to unfavorable outcomes.

The team's performance has drawn criticism from cricketing greats, including Sunil Gavaskar, who expressed his confusion over RR's lack of strategic play, especially under Dravid's guidance. Gavaskar remarked, "With someone like Rahul Dravid as the coach, it was quite baffling, it was unthinking cricket." He questioned the team's decision-making and approach during crucial moments, suggesting a deeper flaw in their strategy.

Despite the team's struggles, young prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a bright spot. The 14-year-old made headlines with a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans, showcasing his immense potential. However, he also faced setbacks, including a two-ball duck against Mumbai Indians, underscoring the highs and lows of professional cricket. Dravid has urged for realistic expectations regarding Suryavanshi's performance, emphasizing the importance of supporting young talent through both successes and challenges.

"I mean, it's been five games now where the margins have really one or two hits which you need in that phase, which we just haven't been able to do,” said Dravid after the game. “So it's not that we've been losing too many wickets, we're still only five down today, but we just haven't been able to hit those shots.”

As RR prepares for their final match of the season against Chennai Super Kings, the focus shifts to salvaging pride and avoiding the bottom spot on the table. Dravid's leadership and experience will be crucial in guiding the team through this challenging period. The season's outcomes highlight the need for introspection and strategic adjustments to build a more resilient and consistent team in future campaigns.