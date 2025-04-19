Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has fast-tracked his transition from being a cricketer who does YouTube videos part-time to a player who now plays cricket part-time but is a full-time social media personality. However, as Ashwin's YouTube career has taken off, it has also come with a few controversies, especially over some of the discussions made on his channel about his current Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Chennai Super Kings. During a fresh video on YouTube, Ashwin had to remind a panellist not to talk about MS Dhoni or his franchise because of the controversy.

"I'm so happy that you won the match. Ashwin, the only thing is that you've led the team a lot. The team that you've led has won the TNPL. What I feel is that leadership is very, very important. That leader is someone like Sanju, someone like Shreyas Iyer, someone like Thala Dhoni," the panellist said told Ashwin in a video. But the CSK spinner had to send a quick reminder.

Reacting to the panellist's comments, Ashwin said, "Sshhh. Ssshhhh."

It's really sad to see Ashwin like this.

pic.twitter.com/sEf9dJ0j7o — Hari (@Harii33) April 18, 2025

"No, you shouldn't be the one talking. I can talk. I'm an audience member," the panellist tried to clarify.

To this, the former India spinner, who also started his IPL career at CSK, said that even when he was in the Rajasthan Royals, he didn't talk about his franchise.

"I've never spoken about my team in RR as well," said Ashwin. Hence, clarifying that it isn't just about the current CSK controversy.

The controversy over Ashwin's YouTube account started when former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) analyst Prasanna Agoram objected to CSK's decision to include Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad in the squad even though the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin were in the roster. Even CSK coach Stephen Fleming was asked about his opinion on this controversy.

"I have no idea. I didn't even know he had a channel, so I don't know that stuff. That's irrelevant," Fleming had said in a press conference.

The controversy, however, couldn't be stopped from spiralling, prompting Ashwin to announce that his channel would not cover any CSK matches or content until the completion of IPL 2025.