Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: To settle the scores of the previous encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Punjab Kings on Sunday in New Chandigarh. With the exception of Tim David, the RCB batters had a night to forget as they slipped to 95 for nine against PBKS in Bengaluru on Friday, losing the match by five wickets. In a rain-curtailed 14-over-a-side match, the RCB batters cut a sorry figure with the likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, skipper Rajat Patidar, and Liam Livingstone failing miserably in front of their home crowd. Come Sunday, and RCB, who are placed fourth in the points table, would bank on Salt and Kohli to provide an explosive start. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score, Straight from Mullanpur: