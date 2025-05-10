The future of IPL 2025 remains in uncertainity amid the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Thursday was called off midway due to security concerns. This happened after Pakistani missiles were intercepted in Jammu, which is 200 km away from Dharamsala. As a result, the floodlights at the match venue were switched off and the gathered crowd was evacuated. The BCCI even had to make special arrangements to move the PBKS and DC players along with the broadcasting crew out of Dharamsala.

The next day, which was Friday, saw the IPL 2025 season being suspended for a week. As per several reports, a decision on its future will be taken after analysing the ongoing situation.

Ahead of what could be decided of IPL 2025, the tournament has copped a major blow as the overseas players are reportedly going back to their respective homes, said a report in The Indian Express. It also claimed the BCCI has instructed all the 10 IPL franchises to inform their players and support staff to stay prepared for resumption in a week's time.

Thank you, @RailMinIndia, for arranging a special Vande Bharat train on such short notice to ferry the players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff to New Delhi.



We deeply appreciate your swift response. @AshwiniVaishnaw | @JayShah |... pic.twitter.com/tUwzc5nGWD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2025

Notably, this is not the first edition of IPL that has been suspended mid-season. Back in 2021, the event was postoned amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The suspension had taken place after multiple bio-bubble breaches and rising COVID cases among players and staff in India. The season was resumed and completed in the United Arab Emirates around four months later.

IPL 2025 is not the only event that has been suspended during the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. In fact, Pakistan Super League 2025 also got postponed and then got shifted out to UAE. However, the schedule of its remaining matches, outlining the dates and venues, has not been shared yet by the board.