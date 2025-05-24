After a spirited fightback in the middle overs, Gujarat Titans' chase against Lucknow Super Giants fell just short, ending in a tough defeat. Yet amidst disappointment, GT's Sherfane Rutherford remains unshaken. In an exclusive chat with us, Rutherford opened up about the team's mindset that post-defeat emphasized, emphasizing unity, resilience, and learning from setbacks. As the Titans gear up for a critical playoff push, Rutherford's words reflect a locker room built on collective belief and accountability. According to him, one bad game won't derail their campaign—it'll fuel their comeback.

The Gujarat Titans may have stumbled in their recent clash with the Lucknow Super Giants, but Sherfane Rutherford insists the spirit within the dressing room is far from broken.

Speaking exclusively after the loss, Rutherford shared candid insights into how the team processed the defeat and their mental approach heading into the playoffs.

“I think as a team we win together and we lose together. So, as a team, we come together and discuss where we went wrong and what we can do better. I mean, it's okay to lose, because there's always learning. Because Cricket is not all about winning, it's about how you get back up once down. So as a team, we always spoke about staying together in these tough times, and we have been playing well. One bad game doesn't make us a bad team. So I do not doubt that as a team we are gonna come back stronger,” said Rutherford in a conversation with us.

The Titans' middle-overs fightback showed grit, but a few missteps at critical moments cost them the match. However, Rutherford is quick to remind fans that setbacks are part of the game. That unwavering belief is something the Gujarat Titans have built their identity on since entering the IPL. Whether it's bouncing back from early losses or keeping composure under pressure, GT's strength lies in its collective mindset.

With the playoffs approaching, the Titans will look to sharpen their execution while preserving the spirit that has brought them success. Their journey so far has proven they're capable of thrilling cricket—and, more importantly, of bouncing back when it matters most.

As Rutherford rightly said, it's not about never falling; it's about rising stronger. The Gujarat Titans may have faltered against LSG, but the hunger to bounce back burns brightly—and the next chapter promises to be just as fierce.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)