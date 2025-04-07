Chennai Super Kings are currently facing their worst nightmare in the ongoing season of the IPL. The five-time champions, who began their campaign with a four-wicket win against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, went on to lose the next three games and are placed in the ninth spot in the points table. Apart from this, one person who is facing severe criticism for his back-to-back poor shows is CSK veteran MS Dhoni. The 43-year-old is facing the heat for his poor batting performances and lack of intent.

Amid all the criticism, Australia legend and Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting backed Dhoni and praised him for world-class wicketkeeping.

"Well, his keeping is not getting any worse, that is one thing I do know; he is not missing many standing up to the stumps against the spinners, as good as ever,” Ponting told The Indian Express.

Dhoni batted at No.9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where CSK lost the match by 50 runs. Later, he came out to bat at No.7 against Delhi Capitals during the chase of 184. However, the story had similar ending as Dhoni (30*) and Vijay Shankar's (69*) slow partnership resulted in CSK's 25-run defeat.

However, Ponting showed faith in CSK's strategy and called Dhoni "still dangerous" even if he is facing only 10-12 balls.

“Look, you are not going to argue with anything CSK do; they are one of the most successful teams in IPL history. They have had consistent coaching for a long time and generally make the right decisions. With the impact player rule now, Dhoni bats after other serious ball strikers within their own right," said Ponting.

"I guess he has played a slightly diminished role in the last couple of years, just coming in for the last 10–12 balls and trying to make a big impact. Dhoni is still dangerous in the IPL."

Ponting gave an interesting reply on "if he sees Dhoni ever retiring."

"It might just depend on how this season goes. If he can have a real impact with the bat, I think he will keep playing. If his batting output drops, he might start thinking about it. He's been a terrific player for a long time," he added.

CSK will now be squaring off against Punjab Kings on Tuesday for their next IPL 2025 match in Mullanpur.