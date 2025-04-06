After registering a victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) right-hand batter Riyan Parag revealed the reason behind playing slow at the start of the innings during the 18th fixture of the ongoing edition of the cash rich league. A hard-hitting half-century by Yashasvi Jaiswal and top bowling spells from Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) secure a 50-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Mullanpur on Saturday.

With this loss, PBKS suffered its first defeat of IPL 2025 and has started its home leg with a setback. It is in fourth place with two wins and a loss, whereas RR is in seventh place with two wins in two matches.

Speaking after the match, the uncapped Indian cricketer hailed Sanju Samson's leadership, describing him as a "great leader."

"(On starting out slow) That was the plan; getting runs in the powerplay was crucial. We knew the ball would stick a bit, so my plan was to take it easy till the 16th over and then accelerate. Couldn't do it to the best of my ability but happy with the way I could contribute. (On Samson) He has been a great leader, and having him back is a great plus for us. (On him batting at number 3 for right-left combination) Today, it was the game before it was pre-planned. Today, the plan was we'd decide who walks in after the sixth over. (On the last ball incident) I saw Lockie coming in and I saw his strike-rate on the big screen. It was 147, so I told Jofra you might need a long-on, but then I realised he didn't need one so I rushed back in, perhaps just in time," Riyan Parag said in the post-match presentation.

After PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first, an 89-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 in 45 balls, with three fours and five sixes) and Sanju Samson (38 in 26 balls, with six fours) kickstarted things to RR. Cameos from Riyan Parag (43* in 25 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (20 in 12 balls, with two fours and a six) took RR to 205/4 in 20 overs.

Lockie Ferguson (2/37) was the top bowler for PBKS. Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen got one wicket each.

During the run chase, PBKS was reduced to 43/4 by Jofra Archer (3/25). However, an 88-run stand between Nehal Wadhera (62 in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (30 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) gave PBKS hope. However, after their dismissals, PBKS lost their direction and missed boundaries dearly.

PBKS was restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs, thanks to some fine bowling support from Sandeep Sharma (2/21) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/26).

Jofra Archer was awarded the Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling performance.

