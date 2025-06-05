Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended 18 years of misery as the Rajat Patidar-led side defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Virat Kohli, the only constant in the franchise over the last 18 years, finally tasted success in the T20 league, while also playing an important role in the team's triumph. With the win, Kohli didn't just extend his legacy in Indian cricket but also sent a message to all those who questioned his leadership, adaptability to the T20 format.

Rajeev Shukla, the man touted to become the next Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, shut down critics in style as Virat finally made the 'Ee sala cup namde' prophecy true.

"See, to me, it feels like - amongst those who've played the IPL over the last 18 years - Virat has been the constant. And he tried many times to make Bangalore champions, to make RCB champions, but it never happened. People often criticised him, said things like 'he's not a good captain,' 'he's not right for an IPL team' - this and that," Shukla said in a chat with India Today.

Though RCB haven't been as successful as Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in IPL history, the franchise enjoys unmatched fan following. For Shukla, the popularity that the Bengaluru side has is all because of Virat Kohli.

"But whatever the case may be, it's because of Virat that RCB has such a big fan base and popularity. People around the world follow this team because of him. No matter where a match is played, if Virat's team is playing, it will be known by his name," Shukla added.

Virat was RCB's top-scoring batter this season, finishing the IPL 2025 campaign with 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75. He struck at a strike rate of 144.71, with his highest score being 73 not out.