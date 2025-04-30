Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Phil Salt claimed that he is not friends with Virat Kohli before making a hilarious U-turn. Salt, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore in the mega auction, was asked by Mr Nags about his dynamic with Virat in the team and he replied that they are just colleagues. However, later in the interview posted by RCB on their official social media handles, Salt said that he and Virat are friends. The England international went on to say that everyone he plays cricket with is his friend.

Host: You said that there are no friends in the IPL in one of your interviews. So when you are out playing with Virat, are you friends with him or are you not?

Salt: Colleagues.

When asked that question once again, Salt told the host - "Everybody that I have played cricket with is a friend of mine. I just did not want to give you any extra ammunition in this interview".

Earlier, Virat opened up about his batting style and also explained what led to his side's comprehensive victory over Delhi Capitals.

"It was a top win, especially looking at the surface. We saw a few games here and this wicket played out differently compared to those. Whenever there's a chase on, I keep checking with the dugout, whether we're on course," he said.

"(What) the total (is) on the board. What the conditions are like. Who are the bowlers that are due to bowl. Who are the bowlers that are going to be hard to get away,"

Kohli explained when asked how he plans the chase.

"I try and make sure my singles and doubles don't stop so that the game doesn't get stagnant. People are forgetting the importance of partnerships and that's coming to the fore in this tournament to try and dominate the bowlers through partnerships and professionalism." Krunal, who struggled initially to get going, eventually hit his first fifty in IPL in nine years.

"Krunal was outstanding, he can make an impact and it was just about time. We've communicated beautifully, Krunal kept telling me to stay while he took his chances," said Kohli.

