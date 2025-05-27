The Shreyas Iter-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) showed they mena business by securing a spot in the top two of the IPL points table for the first time in 11 years after a commanding seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Chasing a target of 185, PBKS were led by impressive fifties from Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis, who anchored the innings and guided their team to a comfortable win.

This result means PBKS will be at the top two of the IPL points table and will play Qualifier 1, while MI will play Eliminator 1. Sunil Gavaskar was effusive in his praise for PBKS after the win.

"Nobody took Punjab Kings seriously. They have also picked wisely at the auction, where they got lot of young, uncapped Indian players. They have seen them. They have seen what they have done, where they have done. There are so many of these state leagues which are happening but you cant always go by what's happening in the state leagues. The bowling attacks may not always be good.

"Even then if somebody like a Priyansh Arya hits seven sixes you know that this guy has talent. Picking the international players too. They have done it really well. Full marks to them. Really happy for them. I told you before the start of the match that a new name will be written on the trophy, well."

Priyansh Arya displayed remarkable maturity for a rookie while Josh Inglis produced a momentum changing knock as Punjab Kings downed Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Monday to seal a spot in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 185, Punjab Kings could not accelerate in the powerplay but Inglis (73 off 42 balls) and Arya (62 off 35) more than made up for a sluggish start with a match-winning 109-run partnership off 59 balls to get their team home in 18.3 overs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer (26 not out off 16) hit a six off Trent Boult to complete a dominating win.

Punjab Kings bowlers had done well to limit Mumbai Indians to 184 for seven after putting them in to bat at a venue that has produced 200-plus first innings scores for majority of the season.

While both teams had already sealed their playoffs berth, the winner of this match was assured of a top-two finish in the standings, providing two chances to reach the final.

Punjab Kings, who have made the playoffs for the first time since 2014, now travel back to their home ground in Mullanpur for the Qualifier 1 scheduled on May 29.

The Eliminator will be played at the same venue on the following day. The complete playoffs line-up will be decided after the contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the already eliminated Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

With agency inputs