Three Kolkata Knight Riders batters - Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Andrich Nortje - failed the gauge test and had to replace their bat during the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. The inspections were done as part of the new IPL regulations that stipulates a certain measurement for the bats. "The triangle-shaped plastic gauge has the dimensions of a legal bat printed on it: depth 2.68 inches, width 4.33 inches, edges 1.61 inches. The curve, or the bulge of the bat, seen on the lower non-hitting side of the bat, needs to be within 0.20 inches," the rule stated. South Africa legend Dale Steyn gave a cheeky take on the rule and said that the scores have gone down from its implementation.

"Umpires have a new toy. Batters coming in with their 2nd choice bats… Check the scores… haha," Steyn posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

After Kolkata Knight Riders failed to chase a modest target of 112 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL match, former South Africa wicketkeeper and coach Mark Boucher slammed the defending champions' approach, saying they "batted themselves into a hole."

The three-time champions were bowled out for just 95, handing Punjab a historic 16-run win as they defended the lowest total ever in the tournament's history.

KKR looked in control during a 55-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane (17 off 17) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37 off 28) after being 7/2 early in the innings. However, with just 50 runs needed from 74 balls, the team spectacularly collapsed to 79/8, eventually getting bundled out inside 16 overs.

"It's not like a 140 or 150, and it's not like a 60-run target. It was a total that was always gonna be awkward. It's a total that as a batting team, you're expected to go out and get it. I just think that they batted themselves into bit of a hole.

"They got off to a decent start after the two wickets and then they came out being quite tentative. Which is quite strange, from a team that's just come off on the back of a win. So yeah, I just don't think that the batters that came in were batting at the intensity that they needed to," he said on Star Sports.

(With IANS inputs)