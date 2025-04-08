Royal Challengers Bengaluru got their third victory of IPL 2025 on Monday after they defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. Playing at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, RCB posted a whopping total of 221/5 in 20 overs with skipper Rajat Patidar scoring 64 off 32 balls. Later, MI put up a tough fight but fell short by just 12 runs and suffered their fourth loss of the season. Apart from Patidar, star batter Virat Kohli also scored 67 off 42 balls and helped RCB reach a huge total.

It's not surprising that Virat Kohli has a huge fan base who never fails to express its love for the star player. Apart from the general public, the right-handed batter also got fans among his co-players and a living example of this was seen after the match against Mumbai Indians.

Despite being on losing side, it was a memorable moment for some young MI players as they got opportunity to share the field with the great Virat Kohli. After the game, the likes of Ashwani Kumar, Raj Angad Bawa, and some other youngsters of MI stood in a line to get a picture clicked with Kohli.

The video of this heartfelt moment went viral on social media like a wildfire and left the fans utterly impressed.

Talking about the game, Hardik Pandya (2/45), the skipper and Trent Boult (2/57) took two wickets but leaked runs. Vignesh Puthur got a wicket as well. Jasprit Bumrah delivered figures of 0/29 in four overs on his comeback.

During the run-chase, MI was 99/4 in 12 overs. But an explosive 89 run stand between Tilak Varma (56 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and skipper Hardik Pandya (42 in 15 balls, with three fours and four sixes) threatened to take the game away from RCB.

However, Krunal (4/45), Josh Hazlewood (2/37) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/48) came in clutch with crucial wickets at the right times, helping secure RCB a 12-run win.

RCB is at the third spot with three wins and a loss in four matches and all their three wins have been away from home. MI have won just one out of their five games and are standing at eighth spot.