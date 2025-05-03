Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to face Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming IPL 2025 match on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. The Rajat Patidar-led side are having a memorable campaign with seven victories in 10 matches and are one of the strongest contenders for a spot in the playoffs. RCB, who are yet to clinch their maiden IPL title, are dominating games in all the departments in this season. Recently, India's legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar backed RCB as the favourites to win the title.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar stated that Mumbai Indians can give a strong fight to RCB but he still went ahead with Rajat Patidar and co.

"Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They've batted well and fielded superbly too. Mumbai Indians are close, but they've only just started their surge. The question is whether they can maintain it, as they have three tough matches coming up against top teams. How they carry that momentum will be key. But yes, RCB are definitely the title favourites," Gavaskar told India Today.

Talking about the upcoming game, RCB have a provisional playoff berth in sight and Chennai Super Kings need a morale-lifting win. But beyond the team goals, the IPL match offers the opportunity to see icons Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni battling against each other, perhaps, one final time in the league.

Earlier, RCB star batter Virat Kohli made a hilarious remark about a teammate that he would not like to have as his roommate and a mate he would like to share his room.

A clip of Virat's appearance at the meet-and-greet event ahead of the match was posted on RCB's official X handle. In the video, Virat hilariously revealed batter Swastik Chikara as someone he would not like to have as his roommate, saying that he does not leave him alone.

"Because he does not leave me alone, so, definitely not him (Swastik)," Kohli replied.

