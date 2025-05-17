Talk surrounding MS Dhoni and retirement crops every now and then, and is a frequent topic of discussion during the Indian Premier League. However, it appears that Dhoni's chapter with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is far from done. As per reports, Dhoni is unlikely to retire after IPL 2025. The 43-year-old is presently captaining CSK after an injury ruled Ruturaj Gaikwad out for the rest of IPL 2025. Dhoni has revealed that he does not know yet whether it's his last season, but reports suggest that he is set to continue.

As per a report by Times of India, franchise insiders at CSK are confident that Dhoni is set to continue even beyond IPL 2025, and well into his mid-forties.

According to the report, there are far too many loose ends to deal with within the team in order to let MS Dhoni walk away at this stage.

It is important to note that CSK are once again going through a transition phase. The franchise has received a huge wake-up call in IPL 2025, which has been their worst-ever in IPL history. It has led to a big change in approach, with CSK roping in multiple young talents as injury replacements during the season.

However, with Gaikwad injured and a number of young players in the team, Dhoni's presence will be crucial to help CSK transition into the new era.

Dhoni has earlier revealed that he does not know yet whether he would play next season. The 43-year-old has stated that it would depend on his fitness, as he plays only the two months of the IPL during the year.

"I'm 43, by the time I'll finish this July, I'll be 44. I've 10 months to decide whether I've to play one more year. It's not me who is deciding, it's the body which tells you whether you can or cannot. One year at a time," Dhoni said earlier this year.