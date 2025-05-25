Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni took a massive dig at this critics while providing a crucial update on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future. Dhoni's disappointing run of form has resulted in a lot of criticism from both fans as well as experts while CSK finishing last in the points table did not help matters. However, Dhoni said that he has '4-5 months' to decide his future but did not confirm whether he will be coming back for the next season. Dhoni also said that cricketers cannot take decisions regarding their retirement based on performances alone before adding that people will 'retire at 22' otherwise.

"It's good. I won't say it was houseful today. We didn't have a good season, it was one of those perfect performances. We haven't caught very well, but the catching was good today. It depends. I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry. Need to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22."

"Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back either. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide. When we started the season, the four games were in Chennai. We decided to bat second, but I felt the wicket was good for batting in the first innings. I was worried about the batting department."

"We can put runs on the board, but a few holes to fill. Ruturaj doesn't need to worry about too many things next season. You feel old. I sit on the last seat and he sits next to me. He (Andre Siddarth) is exactly 25 years younger than me, that makes me feel I am old," Dhoni said after the match.