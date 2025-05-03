The chatter over MS Dhoni's form and future has grown stronger with Chennai Super Kings' disappointing show in the IPL 2025. CSK were the first team to crash out of the playoffs race and former West Indies batter Darren Ganga once again questioned the decision to give the captaincy to Dhoni following an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad. During an interaction on ESPNCricinfo, Ganga did not hold back while discussing the CSK captaincy situation and questioned the franchise on their over-reliance on Dhoni and the lack of a proper transition plan.

“Is that not a high risk for a team if you're planning for next season, you're pegging your hopes on a player who's not playing competitive cricket between IPL seasons,” Ganga said.

“Isn't that putting yourself at a disadvantage based on that player's fitness and availability to play an entire season? You find yourself back at square one, where you will be searching for a captain, a man who is not part of the entire process of strategic planning and direction for a season. So I feel you're in that constant cycle of development and not progressing.”

Ganga conceded that Dhoni still deserves a place in the CSK playing XI before adding that the fact that he still holds captaincy ambitions can prove to be detrimental to the entire situation.

“Yes. I surely think with the big option of the fact that he's put himself forward and what we've seen from him as a wicketkeeper and a batter at the back end of innings, he can command himself on that team,” he said.

“But my biggest question is, should he be considered a captain in that squad when you 18 years from the start of him leading the side. We all agree theoretically that it's sport, it's cyclical, and leadership has a shelf life.”

“But I feel having a guy like Ruturaj Gaikwad and, in the past, Ravindra Jadeja in that sort of unsettling situation where it seems that MS still has ambitions of captaincy is not a good situation to be in. I've been in that situation before. It is very unsettling for you when you know that there's someone behind you who still has ambitions. But it is being shown as though he is not interested,” he added.