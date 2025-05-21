Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) disappointing performance in IPL 2025 has reignited discussions about MS Dhoni's future in the league. With the team languishing at the bottom of the table, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has suggested that Dhoni, now 43, should consider retiring to facilitate CSK's transition. Bangar emphasized the physical challenges of competitive cricket at Dhoni's age and the importance of allowing the franchise to develop independently. Despite Dhoni's legendary status and past successes, CSK's current form indicates a need for change.

CSK's 2025 campaign has been their most challenging yet, marking the first time they've been eliminated from playoff contention in consecutive seasons. The team managed only three wins in 13 matches, placing them at the bottom of the standings. Injuries, inconsistent performances, and strategic missteps have plagued the squad, leading to widespread criticism from fans and analysts alike.

Bangar's comments reflect a growing sentiment that it's time for CSK to rebuild without relying on their veteran skipper.

"At 43, it's very tough to play in that competitive environment. Leave aside this competitive environment, but even if you go and play some local cricket, you will find how tough it is on the body. It all boils down to MS, but if I was MS, I would say it's enough. I have played whatever I wanted to play; I have looked after the interest of the franchise as well - if that was the motivation - but you know, you move on. Allow it. By you being there, if you're thinking that the transition will happen fast, there is never an ideal time. So you might as well have peace with the fact that even if I leave now, the franchise will develop on its own. It may take a year longer, but I am not going to be there for the entire cycle. So that's how I would look at MS' position," He stated on ESPNCricinfo.

Dhoni, who took over the captaincy mid-season after Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury, has faced scrutiny for his on-field decisions and batting position. His choice to bat lower down the order, even at No. 9 in some matches, has puzzled many, including former teammate Harbhajan Singh, who questioned the logic behind such decisions. Despite a respectable strike rate of 140 and an average of 76, Dhoni's contributions haven't translated into victories for CSK.

As CSK prepares for their final match of the season against the Gujarat Titans, the spotlight remains on Dhoni. Whether he decides to retire or return for another season, the decision will have significant implications for the franchise's future. For now, fans and analysts alike await Dhoni's verdict, hoping for clarity on the path ahead for both the legendary cricketer and the Chennai Super Kings.