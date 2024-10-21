There has been a lot of chatter surrounding MS Dhoni's future with the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2025. With the new IPL retention rules making Dhoni an 'uncapped player', chances of his retention went up considerably but nothing official has been confirmed by the franchise or the veteran cricketer. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently revealed a message from Dhoni regarding his retention. He emphasised that CSK are keen on retaining him but Dhoni has not confirmed anything and he will let them know before October 31 - the deadline for IPL retentions.

"We also want Dhoni to play in the CSK team. But Dhoni has not confirmed it to us yet. Dhoni said, 'I will tell you before October 31.' We hope that he will play," Kasi Viswanathan was quoted by Sports Vikatan according to India Today.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council brought back the old rule that allowed franchises to register players who have retired from international cricket or not played in a long time as 'uncapped'.

The rule allowed all 10 IPL franchises to rethink their retention strategies, but many believe that the changes were brought in especially for the legendary MS Dhoni, with Chennai Super Kings now capable of retaining him as an uncapped player for a small price of INR 4 crore.

Though CSK claimed that they haven't had any discussion with Dhoni on the matter yet, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has no doubts that IPL rules were changed simply because the organisers wanted Dhoni to continue playing.

"You will get the chance to see MS Dhoni again. He is fit, batting at a strike rate of 200, keeping well, and that is why I believe the rules will keep changing till he wants to play. If he wants to play in the IPL, he will play. He is such a big player, such a big match-winner, and has been a leader for CSK," said Kaif during a chat on Star Sports.