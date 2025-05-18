Amid uncertainity over MS Dhoni's playing future, former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody has made a big remark, claiming that he doesn't see the same spark in the veterean that has been visible in the past. Dhoni's form has been a huge topic of debate, especially with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failing to qualify for the IPL playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Moody pointed out how Dhoni has been pivotal in CSK's success in the previous seasons, but even he has not been able to inspire the five-time champions.

"Every team is a mirror of their leaders, and he is such a significant leader, and has been for so long. We all have a fire inside of us, and at times we need to recognise when that is starting to flicker, and if not, go out," former Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody said on ESPN Cricinfo's 'TimeOut' show.

"I just don't know whether what I am seeing is correct, but certainly my observation is that the spark is not there that I have seen in previous years," he added.

Dhoni was named captain of CSK for the remainder of the season after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to a elbow injury.

Recently, Dhoni was asked about his IPL future, to which the India legend said that he has not decided on it.

"That's the love and affection I have got throughout, not to forget, I'm 43 and I have played for a long time. They don't know when it will be my last year, it is a fact I play only 2 months a year. This IPL gets over, then I have to work for the next 6-8 months to see if my body is able to take this kind of pressure. (on his retirement plans) Nothing to decide as of now, but the love and affection I get everywhere is excellent," Dhoni said.