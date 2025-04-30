Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is past his best, and there's no denying that, yet the franchise has not been able to look beyond him. Dhoni has even had to don the captain's hat again this season after primary skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the season due to an injury. Even at the age of 42, Dhoni seems to be pulling strings at CSK, with the franchise looking clueless about it's future wicket-keeper and deputy captain.

Despite the challenges that Chennai have faced this season, Australia great Adam Gilchrist doesn't think Dhoni should continue playing in the IPL beyond this season as 'he has nothing to prove'.

"MS Dhoni has nothing to prove to anyone in the game. Well, he will know what to do but, for the future, perhaps he does not need to be there next year. I love you MS, you are a champion and an icon," Adam Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz.

Dhoni also shed light on his future ahead of the start of the 18th edition of the IPL. The veteran wicket-keeper batter said that he does want to enjoy playing in the IPL for some time, but isn't yet ready to take a definitive call on his career in the T20 league.

"I've retired since 2019, so it will be quite some time. What I've been doing in the meantime is just wanting to enjoy cricket for the last, whatever few years I will be able to play," Dhoni said ahead of IPL 2025.

"I want to enjoy it, as I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4 p.m. was sports time, so we'd go and play cricket more often than not. But if the weather doesn't permit, we used to play football. I want to play with the same kind of innocence (but it is) easier said than done," he added.

Dhoni even hinted that he will have 10 more months to decide whether he wants to play in the IPL 2026 or not, after this campaign concludes.