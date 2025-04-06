It was yet another embarrassing performance from MS Dhoni as he failed to complete the run chase for Chennai Super Kings during their IPL 2025 encounter against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Although he did score an unbeaten 30 off 26 deliveries, it was not enough to clinch the match for his side. During his stay at the crease, Dhoni slammed his first boundary - a six off Mukesh Kumar - on the 19th ball of his innings. This was the slowest any batter has taken to hit a boundary this season. Dhoni stitched together a partnership with Vijay Shankar but the duo never looked in control of the match as they slumped to a loss.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said MS Dhoni is “still going strong” and putting an end to the former skipper's run in the IPL is not a role assigned to him.

The presence of Dhoni's parents -- Pan Singh and Devaki Devi -- at the Chepauk for CSK's match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday had fuelled speculation about an imminent his retirement.

“No, that's not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him. He's still going strong. I don't even ask these days. You guys are the ones that ask (about retirement),” said Fleming in the post-match press conference.

The decision to send Dhoni at No. 9 attracted heavy criticism but on Saturday the legendary cricketer walked out at No. 7 but struggled to gain any momentum during his 26-ball 30 as CSK lost the match by 25 runs, their third straight defeat.

Fleming did not see Dhoni coming in the 11th over as a damage limitation move and said batting at that stage was really tough.

“The intent was there. When he went out, I think the ball started to grip a little bit more. We understood it was going to be good for the first half and then gradually get slower. So, we were keen to bat and then take pace with the ball.

“They did it really well. Vijay Shankar struggled to get timings all the way through his innings. But that period from 12 to 16 overs was difficult for all. It was tough to watch and certainly tough to be out there. So the game was just slipping away, and even with intent and different methods to do it, it was just too big a scale,” said Fleming.

(With PTI inputs)