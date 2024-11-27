Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) broke the bank for India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction on Sunday. LSG splashed Rs 27 crore on Pant, making him the most-expensive ever buy at an IPL, surpassing PBKS' bid of Rs 26.75 crore earlier in the day. Pant is likely to replace India teammate KL Rahul at LSG's helm, with the latter parting company with the franchise after a three-year association. LSG did not retain Rahul as the franchise to fail to qualify for the playoffs last season.

After the franchise lost a match against SRH, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an animated chat with Rahul. Goenka wasn't happy with the team's performance in the match as SRH chased down 166 in just 9.4 overs.

After the IPL auction, a meme had gone viral where Rahul can be seemingly telling Pant that Goenka can be a tough (toxic) boss.

"Dekh Bhai, company achi hai, pay acha hai, par boss bahot toxic hai (Look brother, the company is good, the reputation is good, but the boss is very toxic)," the meme read.

During an interaction on Times Now, Goenka said while he didn't come across the meme, the LSG owner admitted that he can be a tough boss when needed.

"Maine meme nahi dekha hai but itna keh sakta hoon ki boss loving bhi hai, caring bhi aur tough bhi. Jab love ki zarurat hoti hai to love deta hai. Jab caring ki zarurat hoti hai to caring bhi deta hain. Aur jab daant ki zarurat hoti hai to daant bhi deta hai (I haven't saw the meme but I can re-affirm that the boss is loving, caring and tough as well. When you need love, he gives you love. When you need caring, he gives you caring. Similarly, when you need some scolding, he will scold you too)," Goena said during an interaction on Times Now.

Pant could lead LSG in IPL 2025 despite the franchise retaining West Indies star Nicholas Pooran for Rs 21 crore.