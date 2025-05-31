Mumbai Indians (MI) sealed their spot in Qualifier 2 as they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 Eliminator on Friday. Riding on the back of a superb batting performance by Rohit Sharma and a miserly bowling spell by Jasprit Bumrah, MI won by 20 runs. MI captain Hardik Pandya was all praise for the duo at the post-match presentation ceremony, and came up with an interesting comparison to compliment Bumrah, labelling him as 'expensive' in a positive tone.

Bumrah took one wicket - a searing yorker to knock off the well-set Washington Sundar - and conceded just 27 runs in his four overs, in a game that saw both teams cross 200. Asked as to when he decides to bowl Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik gave a straight forward answer.

"It's very simple. Whenever you think the game is going away, just bring him. When you have that it's a luxury. It's like Mumbai housing prices - he's that expensive."

"I was just watching the scoreboard and I thought if we can keep extra runs at the end, I had the bowlers to bowl it. It was important that Jassi comes and bowls that over (18th over) so that the margin becomes longer," Pandya added.

Mumbai will now meet Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday to decide Royal Challengers Bengaluru's opponent in the title clash on June 3.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow joined Mumbai ahead of the playoffs due to a few players leaving the tournament to fulfil international commitments and made an instant impact in his 22-ball knock.

Rohit, who recently retired from Test cricket along with Virat Kohli, picked up pace despite surviving two dropped catches on three and 12 in a sloppy display of fielding by Gujarat players.

He made the most of the reprieves as he hit nine fours and four sixes in his 50 ball knock to be named player of the match.

"I've got only four fifties (this season), I think I would have liked to get more," said Rohit.

"Today, after having some luck going my way, I knew I had to make the most of it. I'm glad I could do that, and get the team into a good position."

Gujarat missed wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and his replacement Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis dropped two catches with the gloves.

"Not easy when we drop three sitters, especially in the powerplay," said Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill. "Not easy for the bowlers to control."

With AFP inputs