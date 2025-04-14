Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk's disappointing IPL 2025 season continued as he got out first ball in Delhi Capitals' (DC) 206-run chase against Mumbai Indians (MI). With Faf du Plessis absent and a big score to chase, a lot of onus was on Fraser-McGurk to put his poor form behind and contribute big. However, he got out first ball to Deepak Chahar, sending a catch straight to Will Jacks at short cover. As a result, Chahar was heavily criticised by the broadcasting commentary panel.

"Just impatient. Lack of common sense to just have a look at the situation. Hits it straight to extra cover. It's a brilliant start for Mumbai Indians, but was gifted, gifted by Jake Fraser-McGurk," said former New Zealand cricketer and reputed commentator Simon Doull.

Fraser-McGurk got out on the very first ball of the DC innings. With Deepak Chahar taking the new ball, the Australian hit it hard but straight to the fielder.

He has been able to score only 46 runs in five innings in IPL 2025. Having struck at a strike rate of 234 in IPL 2024, his strike rate has fallen to a run-a-ball in this season.

Fraser-McGurk's early departure allowed Delhi Capitals to introduce Karun Nair as an impact player, and the latter went completely berserk. Nair translated his domestic form onto the IPL stage, taking every MI bowler - including Jasprit Bumrah - for a hammering.

Nair smashed 18 runs off Bumrah's second over, slamming two incredible sixes. He reached his half-century in just 22 balls, helping DC reach 72 in the powerplay itself.

Nair continued his onslaught well after the powerplay, but narrowly fell short of an incredible century. Nair was clean bowled by Mitchell Santner on 89, which he made in only 40 deliveries.

The 33-year-old had been in terrific form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy ahead of IPL 2025, and grabbed his chances with both hands. It was his first half-century in the IPL in seven years.

While batting, Tilak Varma slammed a half-century as Mumbai Indians posted a healthy total of 205. Tilak has now hit back-to-back fifties in IPL 2025.

MI vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28), wicket-keeper batter Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25) and youngster Naman Dhir (38 off 17) also made healthy contributions in propelling MI to the total.

For Delhi Capitals, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam chipped in with two wickets each.