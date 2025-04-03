Story ProgressBack to home
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Amid Eden Garden's Pitch Row, Ajinkya Rahane's KKR Desperate For Win vs SRH
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2025 match on Thursday
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Updates, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2025 match on Thursday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The finalists of IPL 2024 are currently struggling in the ongoing season. Defending champions KKR are at the bottom of the points table with two losses in three games. SRH, on the other hand, have similar points but are at the eighth spot. Both the teams will be eager to earn the crucial two points with a victory in this match. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Updates, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata:
- 18:46 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: Pitch report"62m and 64m square boundaries with the straight boundary at 75m. The pockets aren't too big either, at 69m and 70m respectively. A pretty good surface, it's really firm and well put together, well grassed. But there is an area where there are some spots which can be worked out by the spinners. You can bowl a full length, hit those spots and get some spin with the new ball as well. 100% chase if you win the toss, a hot day at around 35 degrees, dew could come in and make the ball skid," reckon Pommie Mbangwa and Eoin Morgan, in their pitch report.
- 18:46 (IST)KKR vs SRH Live: Mitchell Starc's absence hurting KKRMitchell Starc's departure has particularly hurt KKR, as their pace attack appears toothless in his absence. To compound the frustration, Starc registered a match-winning 5/35 for DC against SRH in their last outing -- the Aussie's first T20 five-wicket haul and the best bowling figures of the season so far. Australian pacer Spencer Johnson, brought in to replace Starc, has failed to impress, while Anrich Nortje remains sidelined with a back injury.
- 18:36 (IST)KKR vs SRH Live: All eyes on Mohammed ShamiThe pace duo of Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami could pose a significant threat at Eden Gardens, where the India senior pacer, who represents Bengal at the domestic level, will be keen to make an impact in familiar conditions. With both teams looking to turn their campaigns around, it promises to be a high-stakes battle where adaptability to conditions could be the deciding factor.
- 18:24 (IST)KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Live: SRH aim to bounce backSunrisers Hyderabad, after a record-breaking 286/6 in their season opener, have struggled to breach the 200-run mark in their last two games. Their ultra-attacking batting approach has led to collapses against Lucknow Super Giants (190/9) and Delhi Capitals (163 all out), resulting in consecutive defeats. Pat Cummins' side will also need to reassess the strategy as they look to avenge their loss in last season's IPL final.
- 18:23 (IST)KKR vs SRH Live: KKR's inconsistent squadBeyond the pitch, Kolkata Knight Riders' squad composition has raised questions following the mega auction. Their batting and bowling units have looked out of sync, with key players failing to deliver. Their batters have failed to deliver a strong performance while the case is same with their bowlers as well.
- 18:11 (IST)KKR vs SRH Live: KKR eyeing pitch to favour spinnersVarun Chakravarthy, one of their key spinners, leaked 45 runs in that match. While Mukherjee defended his stance, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly has since been closely inspecting the pitch alongside the curator, hinting at a possible shift in approach for KKR's upcoming home matches.
- 18:07 (IST)KKR vs SRH Live: Pressure on CABThe focus has now shifted to the Eden Gardens pitch, which has come under scrutiny after KKR's seven-wicket defeat to RCB. The Cricket Association of Bengal has been under pressure to produce a track that aids KKR's spin-heavy attack, comprising Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy.
- 18:04 (IST)KKR vs SRH Live: Eden Gardens' pitch under scannerKKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane had initially downplayed concerns surrounding his team following a heavy defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener, insisting there was "no need to panic". However, with two losses in three matches -- considering KKR lost just three games across both home and away legs in their triumphant campaign in IPL 2024 -- the mood in the camp is slightly muted.
- 18:02 (IST)KKR vs SRH Live: Both teams struggleDefending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and last season's finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves in troubled waters, having lost two of their last three games, and both teams will be desperate to revive their campaigns when they lock horn
