KL Rahul helped Delhi Capitals (DC) recover from a wobbly start to register their fourth straight win in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). Chasing 164 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), DC were 4/58 at one stage before Rahul took the matter into his own hands during an unbeaten stand of 111 with Tristan Stubbs. The former RCB man hit six sixes and seven fours in his scintillating 53-ball knock to take DC home with 13 balls to spare.

After hitting the winning runs in front in his hometown, Rahul drew a circle on the ground, and stamped the bat in the centre of it, before screaming "this is my ground".

Rahul's celebration became an instant hit as RCB batter Tim David recreated the same during his viral chat with du Plessis, who seemed to have missed his teammate's gesture.

Even Tim David was talking about KL Rahul's cold celebration#KLRahul #RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/yMALJqTXnf — Nitesh Sharma (@im_nitesh26) April 10, 2025

Rahul became the 10th highest run-getter in the history of the IPL. Ever since his IPL debut in 2013, he has scored 4,868 runs in 135 matches and 126 innings at an average of 46.36 and a strike rate of 135.67.

He has also made four centuries and 39 fifties, with a best score of 132*. He is the 10th-highest run-getter in league's history. The pinnacle of his batting in the IPL came in 2020, when he won the Orange Cap for most runs with Punjab Kings (PBKS), scoring 670 runs in 14 matches and innings at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 129.34, with a century and five fifties.

The right-hander is known to boast of an incredible record against RCB, a team which he represented in the 2013 and 2016 seasons, scoring 741 runs in 17 matches and 16 innings against them at an average of 74.10, with a strike rate of 147.31. He has scored a century and four fifties against RCB, with the best score of 132*.

In successful IPL run-chases, Rahul holds a record to behold and is in a league of his own, with 1,208 runs in 25 successful chases, at an average of 71.05, strike rate of 148.58 and 15 half-centuries, with his best score being 98*.

Of the 56 batters who have aggregated at least 500 runs in successful IPL chases, only David Miller has a higher average (1037 runs at 103.70).

