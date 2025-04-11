Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul opened up on his now-viral celebration following win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the movie which inspired it. After his valuable knocks in India's ICC Champions Trophy campaign this year, KL has not looked back. He played a knock of 93* in just 53 balls, laced with seven fours and six sixes in the IPL match against RCB. After the win, KL, seen as a reserved and calm personality on the field, was extremely animated, thumping his chest and pointing towards the ground and at his jersey as if saying that it (M Chinnaswammy Stadium) is his. He was also seen tapping his bat on the ground.

Speaking in a video by DC, Rahul said, "This is a special place from me. This celebration was from one of my favourite movies, Kantara. So, a tiny reminder that this ground, this turf, this place where I grew up, is mine."

The way he says 'This is mine' pic.twitter.com/DKnWv2HcmN — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 11, 2025

Kantara is a 2022 Kannada movie starring Rishabh Shetty, Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar. In the picture below, one of the characters is seen planting his sword into the ground.

Being a Karnataka player, KL has played bulk of his domestic cricket at M Chinnnaswammy Stadium and even played two IPL seasons for RCB, in 2013 and 2016.

In 20 T20s at Chinnnaswammy Stadium, KL has made 544 runs at an average of 41.84 and a strike rate of over 145, with three half-centuries in 17 innings and best score of 93*. In 18 IPL matches here, he has made 475 runs at an average of 43.18 and a strike rate of almost 144, with three half-centuries in 15 innings.

In two ODIs here, KL has made 121 runs at an average of 60.50, with the best score of 102, which is the fastest century by an Indian during a Cricket World Cup, in just 62 balls against the Netherlands back in 2023.

In three Tests and five innings here, KL has made 207 runs at an average of 41.40, with three fifties and best score of 90.

After opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals, led by the spin attack of Kuldeep Yadav (2/17) and Vipraj Nigam (2/18), restricted the home side to 163/7 in their 20 overs, with standout knocks played by Phil Salt (37 in 17 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Tim David (37* in 20 balls, with two fours and four sixes). This happened despite a powerful 61-run stand between Salt and Virat Kohli (22 in 14 balls, with a four and two sixes),

Delhi Capitals were then reduced to 58/4, but Rahul and Tristan Stubbs showed resistance as they compiled an unbeaten stand of 111 runs for the fifth wicket to take their team to a clinical win. Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 93 off 53, consisting of seven fours and six sixes, while Stubbs scored 38* off 23, with four boundaries and a six, in the team's fourth win.

DC is in second place with four wins in all four matches, while RCB is in fourth place with three wins in five matches and two losses.

KL secured the 'Player of the Match' award. So far in three matches, he has made 185 runs with two half-centuries and best score of 93*, at an average of above 92 and strike rate of almost 170.

