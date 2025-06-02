Punjab Kings reached the IPL 2025 Final after 11 years as the Shreyas Iyer-led side registered a sensational win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Shreyas led by example as he slammed an unbeaten 87 off just 41 deliveries to guide his team to a 5-wicket victory. It was a brilliant show from PBKS after they were completely outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. The two teams will face each other once again in the IPL 2025 Final and it is confirmed that one of the sides will lift their maiden title. Following the match, there were contrasting emotions in both camps as PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta could not hide her excitement while MI owner Nita Ambani was left distraught.

Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta meets Shreyas Iyer & Ricky ponting after the match at Ahmedabad.





Preity Zinta was seen jumping in excitement and she hugged both Shreyas and PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting after entering the ground. The mood in the MI camp, however, was that of complete shock as the owners were left stunned while captain Hardik Pandya broke down following the defeat.

Iyer, who led KKR to IPL title last year, played one of the finest knocks under pressure in a high stakes knock-out game to chase down a target of 204 in just 19 overs.

Asked about his secret recipe, Iyer replied: "I don't know to be honest, I love such big occasions. I always say to myself and to my colleagues in the team that the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, you get the big results," Iyer said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Bc that reaction from Nita Ambani

"Today was a right example where I was focusing more on my breathing rather than sweating out there," he added. He was happy that each and every player showed intent.

"All players need to be assertive and show that intent from ball one. The intent was stupendous and even for me, I had to take some time.

"From the other end, the batsmen were striking pretty well. I know the more time I spend on the field, the better I get and my vision also gets better." Even MI skipper Hardik Pandya agreed that Iyer took the game away from them.

"The way Shreyas batted, took his chances and some of the shots he played were really outstanding and I think they definitely batted really well." Pandya did admit that execution on part of MI bowlers was off the mark.

"I think it was par, but it needed some great execution as a bowling unit which I think in these big games it really matters and as I mentioned they were really calm, put us under pressure and I think we were not able to execute the way we wanted.

"I will not put it on the wicket, if we had to something better it was maybe someone bowling right lengths or maybe right bowler at the right point, the result could have been a bit different."

(With PTI inputs)