Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has reacted to the team's performance in Indian Premier League 2025. The side, which entered its second final in IPL history, lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 runs in the summit clash at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on June 3. It was a stunning season for PBKS as the team won nine of its 14 league matches, lost only four while one ended in a no-result. The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished at the top spot in the table at the end of the league stage with 19 points to its credit.

In Qualifier 1, PBKS suffered an 8-wicket defeat to RCB before they beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in Qualifier 2. The side, however, failed in the final by a narrow margin and lost the second chance to claim its maiden title.

"It didn't end the way we wanted it to but....the journey was spectacular ! It was exciting, entertaining & it was inspiring. I loved the fight & the grit our young team, our shers showed throughout the tournament. I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch lead from the front & how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL !

"This year was unique. We smashed records even though we lost key and players to injury & national duty, witnessed a pause in the tournament, transferred home games to other states & evacuated a stadium ! We adapted & topped the points table after a decade & fought till the end in an exciting final.

"I am so proud of each n every player of @PunjabKingsIPL for showing so much character throughout the tournament. A big thank you to each of them and to our support staff and everyone at PBKS for an incredible season. Most of all a HEARTFELT THANK YOU to our - SHER SQUAD - our FANS that stood with us through thick n thin. Whatever we are & how far we have reached is all because of you. I promise we will come back to finish the job cuz as of now the job is still half done. See you next year in the stadium , till then take care n stay safe everyone. Love you all. Ting!

Sher Squad | Sadda Punjab," Preity, the co-owner of PBKS wrote on X.

While PBKS missed the chance to win their first-ever title, RCB too won the IPL trophy for the first time in 18 seasons.