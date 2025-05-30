India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the finest cricketers produced by the country. From his powerful leadership to marvelous batting records, Rohit has taken Indian cricket to new heights. Recently, he announced his retirement from Test cricket, which paved way for Shubman Gill to become India's new Test captain. Apart from his on-field heroics, Rohit is also widely known for his chill attitude and friendly nature. The biggest example of Rohit's humility and down-to-earth behaviour was given by social media influencer and IPL presenter Tanay Tiwari.

Recently, Tiwari appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast and revealed an unheard story about his internship days with Mumbai Indians, where Rohit Sharma "saved his career" with his sweet gesture.

"When I was an intern with Mumbai Indians, I accidentally spilled hot coffee on him. I was interviewing him and it was a really small table, with a camera, and in a rush I spilled the coffee. There was someone there from his team with him, and she really scolded me a lot, a lot. And I was 21 in 2017. I was about to cry, I was thinking my career was over even before it began," said Tiwari on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.

Tiwari then revealed how Rohit saved the day and came to the rescue by backing him.

"He was like, 'Jaane de yaar, baccha hai (let it go, he's a kid.) You ask your question, it's only coffee that has spilled, don't worry.' He saved my career then."

"Quite a few times [I've told him]. I met him and couldn't say anything except thank you. I told him Rohit bhai, you probably don't know how much happiness you've given, to how many different people. He was like 'Arrey yaar, aaja yaar (Come here),'" said Tiwari.

Talking about Rohit, the veteran opener is currently playing for Mumbai Indians, who have reached the playoffs of IPL 2025. The five-time champions will be squaring off against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator match on Friday in Mullanpur.