As the Rajasthan Royals' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign ended with a 9th-place finish, the franchise certainly has a lot to look forward to next year. While most players punched well below their weight, there were a few who managed to justify their reputation and stature. One of those players was opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who finished the season with 559 runs to his name at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 159.71. However, since RR's season concluded, rumours of Jaiswal's potential exit from the franchise have intensified.

Jaiswal remains one of the most sought-after top-order batters in the game. But, the franchise's underwhelming show this campaign has triggered speculations of the southpaw being unhappy with the side.

"Thank you, Rajasthan Royals, for everything. Not the season we hoped for, but grateful for the journey. On to the next challenge and whatever the future brings. YBJ 65," Jaiswal originally wrote on Instagram, before editing the post.

The edited post read: "Thank you, Rajasthan Royals, for everything. Not the season we hoped for, but continue to be grateful for our journey together. On to the next challenge and whatever the future brings YBJ 64".

Jaiswal could be going through a period of uncertainty from the career standpoint. At the start of the season, reports of the batter wanting to leave the Mumbai state team for Goa broke. It was confirmed that the young opening star had indeed sought transfer. Later, however, Jaiswal decided to change his mind and stayed put with the Mumbai team.

The next assignment for the 23-year-old remains the Test assignment with India on the tour of England, where India are supposed to play 5 red-ball matches. With skipper Rohit Sharma deciding to retire from the format, however, it isn't known who Jaiswal's opening partner is going to be.