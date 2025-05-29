Punjab Kings are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2025 on Thursday in Mullanpur. After a hiatus off 11 years, PBKS entered the playoffs as Shreyas Iyer's men put up a dominating show in almost every game of the season and finished as the table toppers in the league stage. RCB, on the other hand, are also one of the strongest contenders of the title as they finished at the second spot. Ahead of the Qualifier 1, all eyes are on the weather of Chandigarh as the fans are eager to witness an interrupted match between the two teams.

According to a report by Accuweather, the chances of rain are almost negligible. The temperature is expected to be around 26 degree celsius with humidity levels in the high 30s to low 40s. Apart from this, the wind speeds are expected to reach up to 20 km/h during the match.

However, there is no reserve date for Qualifier 1 in case the match is washed out. So, what will happen if rain plays spoilspot in Mullanpur?

In that case, PBKS will advance to the final as they had topped the league standings, ahead of RCB.

RCB, however, will then take on the winners of Eliminator between MI and Gujarat Titans for a place in the final.

Having earned the cushion of a top-two finish, one can expect both teams to have a no holds barred approach knowing they will get another shot at reaching the final even if they come up short on the opening night of the play-offs.

Punjab Kings find themselves in unfamiliar territory having made the play-offs for the first time since 2014 but they are not carrying the baggage of the past in the Iyer-Ricky Ponting (head coach) era.

RCB, on the other hand, are way too familiar with heartbreaks of the knock-out stages and like every season, are hoping to end their title drought. In their own words, the job is only half done for both title contenders.

(With PTI Inputs)