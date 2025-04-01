As the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises get a hang of what the 2025 season might have in store for them, the first few games have painted an intriguing picture. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hold the No. 1 spot on the points table, having won both of their games so far, while Delhi Capitals also have a 100 percent record from the first couple of games. In a video that has set social media ablaze, former India opening batter Virender Sehwag could be seen openly mocking RCB, calling them 'gareeb (poor)'.

Sehwag's comments came in the wake of RCB's brilliant start to the season that sees them placed at the No. 1 spot in the IPL standings. In a remark trolling the Bengaluru side, Sehwag said that poor sides like RCB should also get an opportunity to enjoy such high positions on the points table, as they've never tasted the success of winning an IPL title.

"Gareebon ko bhi toh rehne de, photo le le thodi der. Pata nahi kitnin der gareeb log upar rahenge. (Let the poor be on top of the IPL points, let them click photos. Who knows for how long they will be at the top)," Sehwag said in a chat on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag, an explosive opening batter during his active days, who also never won an IPL title as a player while featuring for Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, said that his 'gareeb' remark was a shot at those franchises who haven't won IPL titles, as monetarily, every team is wealthy.

"What do you think, I was talking about money? No. They are all wealthy in terms of money. Franchises earn 400-500 crore every season. I'm not talking about that. The ones who haven't won a single trophy, I'm calling them gareeb," he added.

From the current lot of IPL teams, only RCB, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants haven't won an IPL title. But, LSG only became a part of the T20 league in 2022.