Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill continued his rampant run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, notching up 5000 T20 runs in his cricketing career on Sunday as the team defeated the Delhi Capitals. Shubman Gill smashed an unbeaten 93 runs off 53 balls at a staggering strike rate of 175.47 with the help of three boundaries and seven maximums in his innings. In the process, the opening batter also went past the talismanic Virat Kohli in the list of fastest Indians to score 5000 runs in the shortest format. Kohli had reached the landmark in 167 innings while Gill completed it in 154.

The quickest Indian to reach the 5000-run milestone in T20 cricket is KL Rahul (143 innings), who scored a century in the match between DC and GT at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Unfortunately for Rahul, the triple-digit score wasn't enough to keep the Titans at bay.

Overall, the GT skipper became the sixth highest (154) to achieve this landmark in cricketing history. The other five to achieve this milestone are Chris Gayle (132), KL Rahul (143), Shaun Marsh (144), Devon Conway (144), and Babar Azam (145).

A dominant 205-run partnership between captain Shubman Gill and opener Sai Sudarshan powered Gujarat Titans to rattle the Delhi Capitals bowling unit and register a thumping 10-wicket victory.

With this win, the Gujarat-based franchise moved top of the table and qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs. They have 18 points from their 12 games. On the other hand, the Axar Patel-led side remained at the fifth spot in the IPL 2025 points table with 13 points in 12 games.

Speaking on his side's triumph at the post-match press conference, the 25-year-old player said, "Feels great to be able to get that Q on the board. Still, two important games for us, getting the momentum into the playoffs, will be very important. Feels amazing, I have talked about this a couple of times, when I'm batting, I want to play and think as a batsman, not as a captain. Last year was a learning for me as I was captain for the 1st time, and the back end last season I learnt that."

