With just one match left in the league stage, the battle for a top-two finish in IPL 2025 is now between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). Both teams sit at 16 points, while Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are stuck at 14 and running out of time. A top-two spot gives teams two chances to make the final, making this race especially intense. MI and PBKS are in control, but net run rate (NRR) and final match results will determine who gets the coveted spots.

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are currently leading the table with 16 points each from 13 games. A win for either side in their final league match will take them to 18 points—enough to guarantee a top-two finish regardless of what the chasing teams do.

Mumbai Indians have the best NRR among the top teams at +1.292, followed by Punjab Kings with +0.327. This means that even if both teams finish on 16 points (in case they both lose), MI are more likely to retain a top-two spot due to their stronger NRR.

However, a win for either side secures the deal completely.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are both on 14 points after 13 games. For either of them to sneak into the top two, they must:

1. Win their final match to reach 16 points.

2. Hope both MI and PBKS lose their last games.

3. Overtake them on net run rate, which is where it gets tricky.

RCB currently has an NRR of +0.255, and GT has +0.254. To leapfrog MI or PBKS, they'll not only need to win big but also hope MI and PBKS lose by significant margins to drop their NRRs below that threshold.

In short, RCB and GT are in with a mathematical chance, but they need a combination of results and big margins, making their task highly unlikely.

What The Teams Need:

• MI (16 pts, +0.725 NRR)

• Win = Top two confirmed

• Lose = Could still finish in the top two if PBKS, GT, and RCB lose or don't gain enough NRR

• PBKS (16 pts, +0.447 NRR)

• Win = Top two very likely

• Lose = Must rely on GT and RCB losing or not winning by huge margins

• RCB (14 pts, +0.387 NRR)

• Win big + MI and PBKS lose = Possible entry into top two

• GT (14 pts, +0.321 NRR)

• Same as RCB—needs a win and favorable results elsewhere

Final Matches Set To Decide It All

With just four teams realistically in the hunt for the top two, the final league matches are critical. MI and PBKS control their destiny and look well placed to grab those spots. For RCB and GT, it's a long shot—but in the IPL, surprises are always possible.

Expect fireworks, drama, and a tense finish as IPL 2025 moves into its playoff phase.

