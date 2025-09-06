Deepak Chahar, currently playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, has had an eventful career. The fast bowler has played 13 ODIs and 25 T20Is, picking up 16 and 31 wickets respectively. If injuries had not hampered his career, Chahar might have had a better run in international cricket. While MI may be his current franchise, Chahar gained prominence at Chennai Super Kings. At the end of IPL 2024, when Chahar was released by Chennai Super Kings, he was their No. 4 all-time top wicket-taker with 76 scalps and an economy rate of 7.91.

The 33-year-old Deepak Chahar even proposed to his wife, Jaya, after a CSK match back in IPL 2021. Chahar wrote a funny post on Instagram on Friday, saying he forgot his wife's birthday. He added that Jaya forgave as she understood it can happen after 90 overs of fielding, possibly referring to a Duleep Trophy match, where Chahar is playing currently.

"Happy birthday love @jayab05. I would like to tell everybody how understanding and loving my wife is, as I forgot her birthday but still she forgave me, as she understood this can happen after 90 overs of fielding. Next time I will remember. @jayab05 #happybirthday #wife," Deepak Chahar wrote on Instagram.

Back in 2021, after CSK's match against Punjab Kings on October 7, Chahar went to the stands and took Jaya by surprise, who was dressed in black. The duo were congratulated by people seated nearby, including MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi. Chahar posted a video of the proposal on Instagram and captioned it, "Special moment."

Recently, Chahar was spotted training with the Indian cricket team on the eve of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. In a viral video, Chahar was seen rolling his arm over in the nets in non-India gear, helping Indian batters prepare for the challenge in their final training session of the tour.

This wasn't the first time that Chahar joined the Indian nets during the Anderson-Tendulkar Tour. He had also joined the team ahead of the Lord's Test, also held in London. Chahar is yet to represent the country in red-ball cricket.