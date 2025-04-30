Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become a household name after the miracle that the 14-year-old prodigy produced in the IPL 2025. Playing for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Monday, Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed a 35-ball century to become the youngest ever (14 years, 32 days) T20 centurion in the world. He is also the fastest Indian centurion in the history of the IPL. According to a report in The Indian Express, it was VVS Laxman, who recommended Vaibhav Suryavanshi's name to Rahul Dravid for Rajasthan Royals.

The report further revealed the role of VVS Laxman in the rise of Vaibhav Suryavanshi through the ranks. VVS Laxman, who has been associated with the erstwhile National Cricket Academy (NCA), was impressed with Vaibhav Suryavanshi and picked him for for U-19 quadrangular series against England and Bangladesh.

According to a report in Sportstar, in one of the games for India B in the series, he broke down after getting out for 36. "In one of the games, Vaibhav was run out for 36. So, he started crying in the dressing room. When Laxman saw this, he came to him and said, 'We don't only see the runs here. We see people who have the skill for the long run.' Laxman saw his potential very quickly. The BCCI has backed him too," his coach Manoj Ojha had told Sportstar.

Ojha even wanted him to leave Bihar because the cricket infrastructure is not up to the mark.

"Bihar is not ideal for aspiring cricketers. No one cares. The BCCI has stopped caring about it as well. It's becoming increasingly difficult with each passing day," Vaibhav Suryavanshi's coach Manoj Ojha had told this newspaper.

"As a coach, I want him to leave Bihar immediately to play for another state. I want top Ranji teams to offer him a chance, and he must accept it. He should play for a state where he can be nurtured and where he would be well-supported."