Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a tough time playing at their home ground - M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL 2025. RCB started off their campaign with a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and have won three games out five, so far. However, after claiming historic wins at the iconic Eden Gardens against KKR, Chepauk against Chennai Super Kings, and Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians, RCB ended up losing two games at their home.

Their first defeat of the season came against Gujarat Titans and later, the Rajat Patidar-led side went down against Delhi Capitals at home.

Talking about RCB's ongoing struggles at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, former New Zealand star Simon Doull offered a strange advice to the Bengaluru-based franchise.

"I think they should take all the signage down from the dressing room, and move it in the other one. Just change dressing rooms! Go away from the home dressing room, jump into the opposition one, when the opposition turns up, they're like, 'hang on a minute, it's the other one!'" Doull told Cricbuzz.

"Little things. It might just be a change of scenery. It sounds so silly but if anyone can do it, it's one of these franchises. Just pull off the signage down and try," he added.

After a dismal show against DC, RCB will now eye redemption when take on Rajasthan Royals in their next clash on Sunday in Jaipur.

Both teams are heading into the contest smarting from defeats. While RCB went down to Delhi Capitals by six wickets, RR were blown away by Gujarat Titans in a 58-run drubbing.

RCB, with three wins from five matches, are placed in the top half of the table at fourth, while RR, with a win less in as many games, are languishing at number seven.

Openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli will brace for a fiery showdown against thunderbolts from express pacer Jofra Archer. After copping the most expensive spell in IPL history on the opening night, British pacer Archer has managed to turn things around.

