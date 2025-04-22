Chennai Super Kings are currently struggling for consistency in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The five-time champions, who are known for clinching victories even during tense situations, have hit the rock-bottom with only wins in eight matches. Despite the team's abysmal condition, the fans are having a good time seeing the legendary MS Dhoni leading CSK once again. After their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out due to an elbow fracture, Dhoni wore the captain's hat again and giving many memorable moments to his fans.

Recently, Dhoni attended a promotional event and made a hilarious revelation about himself. During the event, the anchor asked Dhoni about the most ridiculous rumour he ever heard about himself.

Dhoni replied, "I drink five litres of milk a day." Even the anchor was taken aback after knowing that this statement was false.

"I used to drink, maybe, a litre of milk spread throughout the day. But four litres - it's a bit too much for anyone," Dhoni further said.

The anchor went on to ask him about the rumour that the former India skipper used to make lassi in a washing machine. Dhoni denied that statement too by saying that he don't drink lassi at all.

For the unversed, there was a popular belief during Dhoni's debut back in 2004-05 that the secret of his energy is that he drinks five litres of milk everyday.

Talking about CSK, after the recent loss against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni dropped a big hint over the team's next year plans.

"Those are the question marks we have got, few catches and that will help. Other than that we are just trying to plug in the holes, with all the games that are in front of us that we are supposed to win, we just take it one game at a time and if we lose a few, what will be important for us is to get the right combination for next year. You don't want too many players getting changed, what will be important is to try and qualify, but if not get a secured 11 for next year and come back strong," Dhoni had said during the post-match presentation.