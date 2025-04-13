Former New Zealand player Danny Morrison has criticised the Chennai Super Kings team following its poor performance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The five-time IPL champions are going through a tough phase in the ongoing season. CSK kicked off their campaign with a four-wicket win but have struggled in the season since then. The side has lost four matches on the trot. To add insult to injury, CSK's most recent game which was against Kolkata Knight Riders saw a pathetic batting show from the MS Dhoni-led side. They could score just 103 for 9 in 20 overs, posting their lowest-ever total in Chennai.

"Is it too much of a love affair with those guys that have been there a long time? I know there's the nickname of Dad's Army. How motivated are they? Some guys, R Ashwin, he's finished internationally. All of those sorts of things where you should still have a bit to offer. And he's a spinner, and we know how long they can last," Danny Morrison said on ESPNCricinfo's 'TimeOut' show.

"But only he could ask that for you. How really motivated are you to keep doing it, given that you think of Ashwin as a Test player who finished recently in Australia and probably didn't finish as he'd like? We are going to ask those questions because you want to know why it is not going well," he added.

Morrison believes that some of the players are stretching their career and they should stop doing it.

"So from those emotive type things, I wonder because you asked that question. I think a lot of those guys, you're hanging on a bit too long. How motivated are you? You love what you do. Sure you do. But there comes a time, international sport, anything, and you play at the top, it's ruthless, it'll come back and bite you," said Morrison.

"There's a lovely saying, don't take the piss out of cricket because it'll take the piss out of you. It will come back and bite you badly," he added.

CSK registered an unwanted record with their loss to KKR on Friday. It was the third consecutive defeat for the side at its home ground. This is the first time in IPL history that CSK have lost three matches on trot in Chennai.