Former Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag took a brutal dig at Glenn Maxwell and Liam Livingstone over their dismal runs in the ongoing IPL 2025. Both cricketers have failed to impress in the ongoing competition and they were both dropped by their respective sides on Sunday. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru included Romario Shepherd in place of Livingstone, Maxwell has not featured for Punjab Kings in the last couple of matches. Sehwag said that both cricketers have no 'visible desire to fight for their teams' and even said that they look like the IPL is like a holiday for them.

"I feel like Maxwell and Livingstone's hunger is gone. Yeh yahaan holiday manane aate hai, holiday banaakar chale jaate hain. (they just come here for a holiday). They arrive, have their fun, and leave. There's no visible desire to fight for the team," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"I've spent time with a lot of former players, but only 1 or 2 really gave me the feeling that, 'Yes, I genuinely want to do something for the team'," he added.

While Maxwell has scored just 41 runs and taken 4 wickets, Livingstone has scored just 87 runs.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli overtook Australian legend David Warner, becoming the player with the most fifty-plus scores in the history of the IPL.

Virat accomplished this milestone during his side's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur.

During his knock, Virat made 73* in 54 balls, with seven fours and a six. This was his fourth fifty in eight innings this season. His runs came at a strike rate of 135.19.

This was Virat's 67th fifty-plus score in the IPL, which also includes eight centuries. He has made 8,326 runs at an average of 39.27 and a strike rate of 132.26. His best score is 113*.

He has outdone Warner, who has 66 fifty-plus scores (including four half-centuries). The third-highest fifty-plus scores by a player in the IPL are by Shikhar Dhawan (53, including two centuries).

In run-chases during this IPL, Virat has scored, 59* in 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), 62* in 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR), and 73* in 54 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He is the third-highest run-getter this season and RCB's highest, with 322 runs in eight innings at an average of 64.40 and strike rate of 140.00. He has scored four half-centuries. His best score is 73*.

