After a string of underwhelming performances, Jofra Archer finally found his rhythm with the ball, delivering a fiery spell that helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) register a commanding 50-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at Mullanpur on Saturday. The England seamer, who had been struggling to contain runs in earlier matches, turned things around with sensational figures of 3/25 in four overs. Archer's raw pace and pinpoint accuracy rattled the PBKS batting line-up, triggering a collapse that RR capitalized on.

He was ably supported by Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana, both of whom chipped in with crucial wickets at vital stages. Theekshana's variations kept the batters guessing, while Sandeep's control in the powerplay choked the flow of runs.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Sandeep Sharma expressed his delight at Archer's return to form and praised the fast bowler's unique skillset.

"We always knew Jofra is a world-class bowler. The skill he brings to the table and into the game--very few can match that," Sandeep said.

"The entire management and team had confidence in him. We believed that once he gets that one over, that one wicket, maybe two good overs, it would boost his confidence and now, you've seen what he can do. He's one of the toughest bowlers to face. I'm sure this was just our fourth game, and with more matches, he'll only get better and better," he added.

The Royals now look well-settled, with their bowling unit clicking together, and Jofra Archer's return to form will undoubtedly serve as a major boost as they aim for a strong IPL campaign.

After PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first, an 89-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 in 45 balls, with three fours and five sixes) and Sanju Samson (38 in 26 balls, with six fours) kickstarted things to RR. Cameos from Riyan Parag (43* in 25 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (20 in 12 balls, with two fours and a six) took RR to 205/4 in 20 overs.

Lockie Ferguson (2/37) was top bowler for PBKS. Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen got one wicket each.

During the run-chase, PBKS was reduced to 43/4 by Jofra Archer (3/25). However, an 88-run stand between Nehal Wadhera (62 in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (30 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) gave PBKS hope. However, after their dismissals, PBKS lost their direction and missed boundaries dearly. PBKS was restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs, thanks to some fine bowling support from Sandeep Sharma (2/21) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/26).

With this loss, PBKS has suffered their first defeat of IPL 2025 and have started their home leg with a setback. They are at the fourth spot with two wins and a loss, whereas RR are at the seventh place with two wins in two matches.

