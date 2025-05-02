After a heroic century that scripted Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for a 2-ball duck in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians on Thursday. From seeing his stocks skyrocket a few days ago, Suryavanshi hit rock bottom as he failed to even open his account against MI. Pacer Deepak Chahar, who claimed Vaibhav's prized wicket, later explained a simple strategy that helped him get the better of the 14-year-old wonderkid, while also maintaining that the youngster has the potential to do incredible things in the future.

Chahar, who hasn't had the best of the campaigns in the Mumbai Indians shirt this season, was on the money early in the powerplay as he nullified the threat the young batter posed. His strike-bowling partner Trent Boult, on the other hand, dismissed the second RR opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, with ease.

After the match, Chahar explained that he made plans against Viabhav just like he and other bowlers do against every batter of the opponent team. It was luck that helped him get the teenager out early this time.

"I think he played a breathtaking knock last night when RR played against GT. So there's a pattern to every batsman. Somewhere he's strong, he'll be weak. So as a bowler and as a unit, we decide and make plans for every batter, not just him. But yeah, and sometimes the plan works, sometimes it doesn't work. So today it went our way, we were lucky, but you know he's a good talent and I think he will do well in the future," said Chahar in the post-match press conference.

Chahar picked up the solitary wicket of Suryavanshi in the match and gave away 13 runs in 2 overs.

After the game, MI skipper Hardik Pandya also gave insights into Mumbai Indians' strategy this season. "People are going back to what is called batsmanship, it is about hitting the gaps, running hard and the way we batted was proper batsmanship. I don't know who all to mention, the kind of bowling attack we have and the experience, I don't have to worry. Everyone is very clear and we are going back to simple cricket, it is working for us and hopefully it continues. We want to be humble, very disciplined and keep focusing," he said.